Who is the Top Investor In Roblox Corporation (RBLX)?

Roblox Corporation (NYSE: RBLX) is 46.54% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $32.31 and a high of $85.98 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The RBLX stock was last observed hovering at around $84.64 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.15%.

Currently trading at $84.79, the stock is 9.19% and 26.51% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 4.66 million and changing 0.18% at the moment leaves the stock 49.60% off its SMA200. RBLX registered 159.53% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 71.71%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $67.023 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $56.67635.

The stock witnessed a 27.70% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 40.31%, and is 4.47% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.02% over the week and 2.37% over the month.

Roblox Corporation (RBLX) has around 2474 employees, a market worth around $57.51B and $3.84B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -22.94%. Distance from 52-week low is 162.43% and -1.38% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-44.34%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 1.66% this year

1081.0 institutions hold shares in Roblox Corporation (RBLX), with institutional investors hold 86.05% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 629.46M, and float is at 578.82M with Short Float at 2.96%. Institutions hold 81.67% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 49.61 million shares valued at $1.85 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 7.7172 of the RBLX Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is ALTOS VENTURES MANAGEMENT INC. with 43.94 million shares valued at $1.64 billion to account for 6.836 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are MORGAN STANLEY which holds 29.99 million shares representing 4.6651 and valued at over $1.12 billion, while BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO holds 4.5336 of the shares totaling 29.14 million with a market value of $1.08 billion.

Roblox Corporation (RBLX) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Reinstra Mark, the company’s Chief Legal Off. & Corp. Sec. SEC filings show that Reinstra Mark sold 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 27 ’25 at a price of $84.64 per share for a total of $4.23 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.39 million shares.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 22 ’25, Bronstein Manuel (Chief Product Officer) disposed off 22,513 shares at an average price of $82.01 for $1.85 million. The insider now directly holds 519,619 shares of Roblox Corporation (RBLX).