Who is the Top Investor In Snowflake Inc (SNOW)?

Snowflake Inc (NYSE: SNOW) is 31.02% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $107.13 and a high of $209.80 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SNOW stock was last observed hovering at around $204.40 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.09%.

Currently trading at $202.31, the stock is 10.63% and 24.14% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.8 million and changing -1.02% at the moment leaves the stock 34.85% off its SMA200. SNOW registered 29.55% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 20.83%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $162.9706 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $150.0312.

The stock witnessed a 26.17% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 16.48%, and is 12.95% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.16% over the week and 3.11% over the month.

Snowflake Inc (SNOW) has around 7834 employees, a market worth around $67.50B and $3.84B in sales. Fwd P/E is 130.05. Profit margin for the company is -36.43%. Distance from 52-week low is 88.85% and -3.57% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-27.65%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 32.56% this year

1580.0 institutions hold shares in Snowflake Inc (SNOW), with institutional investors hold 70.29% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 333.66M, and float is at 317.25M with Short Float at 2.97%. Institutions hold 67.38% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 22.5 million shares valued at $3.04 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 6.7339 of the SNOW Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 16.78 million shares valued at $2.27 billion to account for 5.0214 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are MORGAN STANLEY which holds 12.37 million shares representing 3.7018 and valued at over $1.67 billion, while ALTIMETER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP holds 2.8589 of the shares totaling 9.55 million with a market value of $1.29 billion.

Snowflake Inc (SNOW) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by GARRETT MARK, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that GARRETT MARK sold 67,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 23 ’25 at a price of $198.98 per share for a total of $13.33 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7428.0 shares.

Snowflake Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 23 ’25 that BURTON JEREMY (Director) sold a total of 20,789 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 23 ’25 and was made at $200.00 per share for $4.16 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 7428.0 shares of the SNOW stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 23 ’25, Ho Emily (Chief Accounting Officer) disposed off 5,027 shares at an average price of $199.06 for $1.0 million. The insider now directly holds 40,608 shares of Snowflake Inc (SNOW).