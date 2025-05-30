Wynn Resorts Ltd (WYNN) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Wynn Resorts Ltd (NASDAQ: WYNN) is 5.30% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $65.25 and a high of $107.81 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The WYNN stock was last observed hovering at around $90.94 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.21%.

Currently trading at $90.73, the stock is 0.31% and 8.87% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.21 million and changing -0.23% at the moment leaves the stock 4.72% off its SMA200. WYNN registered -4.11% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -0.61%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $83.3362 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $86.63785.

The stock witnessed a 11.26% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.88%, and is -0.84% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.68% over the week and 2.34% over the month.

Wynn Resorts Ltd (WYNN) has around 28000 employees, a market worth around $9.49B and $6.97B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 24.77 and Fwd P/E is 16.47. Profit margin for the company is 6.17%. Distance from 52-week low is 39.05% and -15.84% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.98%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -18.54% this year

796.0 institutions hold shares in Wynn Resorts Ltd (WYNN), with institutional investors hold 86.67% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 105.87M, and float is at 81.27M with Short Float at 8.72%. Institutions hold 67.69% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 11.03 million shares valued at $987.1 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.9417 of the WYNN Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 7.31 million shares valued at $654.01 million to account for 6.587 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are STATE STREET CORP which holds 4.08 million shares representing 3.6788 and valued at over $365.26 million, while ALKEON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC holds 2.6141 of the shares totaling 2.9 million with a market value of $259.55 million.

Wynn Resorts Ltd (WYNN) Insider Activity

Wynn Resorts Ltd disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Apr 04 ’25 that FERTITTA TILMAN J (10% Owner) bought a total of 300,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Apr 04 ’25 and was made at $70.37 per share for $21.11 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 12.9 million shares of the WYNN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 07 ’25, FERTITTA TILMAN J (10% Owner) acquired 100,000 shares at an average price of $67.62 for $6.76 million. The insider now directly holds 13,000,000 shares of Wynn Resorts Ltd (WYNN).