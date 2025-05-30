Xcel Energy, Inc (XEL) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Xcel Energy, Inc (NASDAQ: XEL) is 2.89% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $51.97 and a high of $73.38 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The XEL stock was last observed hovering at around $68.93 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.54%.

Currently trading at $69.47, the stock is -1.14% and -0.62% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.02 million and changing 0.78% at the moment leaves the stock 3.47% off its SMA200. XEL registered 29.32% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -2.63%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $69.901 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $67.1373.

The stock witnessed a -1.70% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -1.82%, and is -0.64% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.96% over the week and 1.65% over the month.

Xcel Energy, Inc (XEL) has around 11380 employees, a market worth around $40.07B and $13.73B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 20.48 and Fwd P/E is 16.81. Profit margin for the company is 14.06%. Distance from 52-week low is 33.67% and -5.32% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.86%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 8.99% this year

1495.0 institutions hold shares in Xcel Energy, Inc (XEL), with institutional investors hold 89.24% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 576.55M, and float is at 575.46M with Short Float at 1.63%. Institutions hold 89.06% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 72.23 million shares valued at $3.86 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 12.967 of the XEL Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 45.85 million shares valued at $2.45 billion to account for 8.2322 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are STATE STREET CORP which holds 34.82 million shares representing 6.2513 and valued at over $1.88 billion, while JPMORGAN CHASE & CO holds 3.6001 of the shares totaling 20.05 million with a market value of $1.07 billion.

Xcel Energy, Inc (XEL) Insider Activity

Xcel Energy, Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 11 ’25 that Stockfish Devin W (Director) bought a total of 2,170 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 11 ’25 and was made at $68.93 per share for $0.15 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 3007.0 shares of the XEL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 16 ’24, Prager Frank P (SVP, Strategy and External Aff) disposed off 2,041 shares at an average price of $59.50 for $0.12 million. The insider now directly holds 28,705 shares of Xcel Energy, Inc (XEL).