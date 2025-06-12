A.O. Smith Corp (AOS) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

A.O. Smith Corp (NYSE: AOS) is -4.08% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $58.83 and a high of $92.44 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AOS stock was last observed hovering at around $65.74 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.31%.

Currently trading at $65.43, the stock is -1.40% and -0.40% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.17 million and changing -0.47% at the moment leaves the stock -8.69% off its SMA200. AOS registered -19.30% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -9.89%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $65.695 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $71.65615.

The stock witnessed a -7.14% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.32%, and is 1.76% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.79% over the week and 2.11% over the month.

A.O. Smith Corp (AOS) has around 12700 employees, a market worth around $9.30B and $3.80B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 18.30 and Fwd P/E is 15.63. Profit margin for the company is 13.74%. Distance from 52-week low is 11.22% and -29.22% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (24.42%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 1.30% this year

959.0 institutions hold shares in A.O. Smith Corp (AOS), with institutional investors hold 100.38% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 118.45M, and float is at 114.27M with Short Float at 4.20%. Institutions hold 99.61% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 14.11 million shares valued at $1.15 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 9.6329 of the AOS Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 8.81 million shares valued at $720.82 million to account for 6.0179 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are STATE STREET CORP which holds 7.42 million shares representing 5.0673 and valued at over $606.96 million, while SELECT EQUITY GROUP, L.P. holds 2.6303 of the shares totaling 3.85 million with a market value of $315.05 million.

A.O. Smith Corp (AOS) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Carver Samuel M., the company’s SVP – Global Operations. SEC filings show that Carver Samuel M. sold 3,460 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 27 ’25 at a price of $66.51 per share for a total of $0.23 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

A.O. Smith Corp disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 07 ’25 that Karge Douglas Samuel (SVP – President NA Water Treat) sold a total of 419 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 07 ’25 and was made at $65.65 per share for $27507.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2749.0 shares of the AOS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 07 ’25, Heideman Robert J (Senior VP, CTO) disposed off 1,026 shares at an average price of $65.65 for $67357.0. The insider now directly holds 8,889 shares of A.O. Smith Corp (AOS).