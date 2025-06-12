rts logo

A peek at Arqit Quantum Inc (ARQQ): Who has invested in It?

Arqit Quantum Inc (NASDAQ: ARQQ) is -30.10% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.72 and a high of $52.79 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ARQQ stock was last observed hovering at around $25.09 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.06%.

Currently trading at $27.15, the stock is 16.83% and 49.46% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.21 million and changing 8.21% at the moment leaves the stock 68.47% off its SMA200. ARQQ registered 187.30% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 18.87%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $18.1648 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $16.11525.

The stock witnessed a 69.69% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 102.76%, and is 16.03% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.00% over the week and 9.46% over the month.

Arqit Quantum Inc (ARQQ) has around 82 employees, a market worth around $389.73M and $0.24M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -9989.63%. Distance from 52-week low is 629.84% and -48.57% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-145.42%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 32.05% this year

50.0 institutions hold shares in Arqit Quantum Inc (ARQQ), with institutional investors hold 23.29% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 14.35M, and float is at 6.21M with Short Float at 7.77%. Institutions hold 8.28% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is JANE STREET GROUP, LLC with over 0.83 million shares valued at $0.28 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.6551 of the ARQQ Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC with 0.79 million shares valued at $0.27 million to account for 0.6245 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are HRT FINANCIAL LP which holds 0.2 million shares representing 0.1611 and valued at over $69000.0, while MORGAN STANLEY holds 0.1161 of the shares totaling 0.15 million with a market value of $50225.0.

Arqit Quantum Inc (ARQQ) Insider Activity

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 02 ’25, Leaver Andrew (Officer) Proposed Sale 2,286 shares at an average price of $13.81 for $31566.0. The insider now directly holds shares of Arqit Quantum Inc (ARQQ).

