A peek at Autodesk Inc (ADSK): Who has invested in It?

Autodesk Inc (NASDAQ: ADSK) is 0.41% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $205.86 and a high of $326.62 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ADSK stock was last observed hovering at around $297.54 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.77%.

Currently trading at $296.77, the stock is -0.04% and 6.12% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.2 million and changing -0.26% at the moment leaves the stock 4.55% off its SMA200. ADSK registered 37.36% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -3.56%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $279.6614 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $283.8418.

The stock witnessed a 1.22% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 17.84%, and is -0.53% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.17% over the week and 0.69% over the month.

Autodesk Inc (ADSK) has around 15300 employees, a market worth around $63.49B and $6.33B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 63.59 and Fwd P/E is 26.78. Profit margin for the company is 16.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 44.16% and -9.14% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (21.07%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 13.86% this year

1886.0 institutions hold shares in Autodesk Inc (ADSK), with institutional investors hold 94.53% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 214.00M, and float is at 213.37M with Short Float at 1.22%. Institutions hold 94.30% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 19.92 million shares valued at $4.93 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 9.2207 of the ADSK Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 19.44 million shares valued at $4.81 billion to account for 9.0002 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are STATE STREET CORP which holds 9.52 million shares representing 4.4072 and valued at over $2.36 billion, while LOOMIS SAYLES & CO L P holds 2.8682 of the shares totaling 6.2 million with a market value of $1.53 billion.

Autodesk Inc (ADSK) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Hope Stephen W., the company’s SVP & Chief Accounting Officer. SEC filings show that Hope Stephen W. sold 57 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 01 ’25 at a price of $261.18 per share for a total of $14887.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3003.0 shares.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 28 ’25, Hope Stephen W. (SVP & Chief Accounting Officer) disposed off 2,452 shares at an average price of $267.29 for $0.66 million. The insider now directly holds 3,003 shares of Autodesk Inc (ADSK).