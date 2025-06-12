rts logo

A peek at B. Riley Financial Inc (RILY): Who has invested in It?

B. Riley Financial Inc (NASDAQ: RILY) is -33.99% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.67 and a high of $23.83 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The RILY stock was last observed hovering at around $3.17 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.14%.

Currently trading at $3.03, the stock is -2.23% and -2.24% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.19 million and changing -4.42% at the moment leaves the stock -33.21% off its SMA200. RILY registered -86.55% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -41.62%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.0996 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.5371.

The stock witnessed a -5.90% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -29.04%, and is 1.68% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.01% over the week and 3.35% over the month.

Profit margin for the company is -81.23%. Distance from 52-week low is 13.48% and -87.28% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-50.90%).

132.0 institutions hold shares in B. Riley Financial Inc (RILY), with institutional investors hold 44.77% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 30.50M, and float is at 15.85M with Short Float at 52.97%. Institutions hold 23.82% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is BLACKROCK INC. with over 2.81 million shares valued at $49.49 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.243 of the RILY Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP with 1.59 million shares valued at $28.02 million to account for 5.2336 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are VANGUARD GROUP INC which holds 1.27 million shares representing 4.1759 and valued at over $22.36 million, while NOMURA HOLDINGS INC holds 3.0687 of the shares totaling 0.93 million with a market value of $16.43 million.

B. Riley Financial Inc (RILY) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by B. Riley Financial, Inc., the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 32,678 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 26 ’24 at a price of $12.84 per share for a total of $0.42 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.99 million shares.

B. Riley Financial Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 27 ’24 that B. Riley Financial, Inc. (10% Owner) sold a total of 13,525 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 27 ’24 and was made at $12.82 per share for $0.17 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.98 million shares of the RILY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 23 ’24, B. Riley Financial, Inc. (10% Owner) disposed off 9,819 shares at an average price of $12.82 for $0.13 million. The insider now directly holds 1,026,712 shares of B. Riley Financial Inc (RILY).

