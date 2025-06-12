A peek at Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. ADR (BBVA): Who has invested in It?

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. ADR (NYSE: BBVA) is 56.38% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.23 and a high of $15.66 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BBVA stock was last observed hovering at around $15.08 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.12%.

Currently trading at $15.20, the stock is 0.37% and 6.79% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.56 million and changing 0.80% at the moment leaves the stock 28.63% off its SMA200. BBVA registered 42.99% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 51.55%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $14.2332 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $11.8164.

The stock witnessed a 4.97% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 8.88%, and is 1.74% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.53% over the week and 1.32% over the month.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. ADR (BBVA) has around 125916 employees, a market worth around $87.42B and $89.86B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 7.87 and Fwd P/E is 7.76. Profit margin for the company is 12.37%. Distance from 52-week low is 64.68% and -2.94% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.56%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -0.75% this year

497.0 institutions hold shares in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. ADR (BBVA), with institutional investors hold 3.29% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 5.75B, and float is at 5.75B with Short Float at 0.04%. Institutions hold 3.29% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FISHER ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC with over 51.68 million shares valued at $518.36 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.8984 of the BBVA Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is HARDING LOEVNER LP with 19.2 million shares valued at $192.63 million to account for 0.3337 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP which holds 11.1 million shares representing 0.193 and valued at over $111.37 million, while MORGAN STANLEY holds 0.1914 of the shares totaling 11.34 million with a market value of $113.7 million.