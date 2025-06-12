rts logo

A peek at Cushman & Wakefield plc (CWK): Who has invested in It?

SQ

Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE: CWK) is -18.58% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.64 and a high of $16.11 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CWK stock was last observed hovering at around $10.75 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.1%.

Currently trading at $10.65, the stock is 4.59% and 11.17% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.35 million and changing -0.93% at the moment leaves the stock -12.68% off its SMA200. CWK registered 3.70% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -29.42%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $9.5796 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $12.19665.

The stock witnessed a -3.18% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -5.25%, and is 3.70% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.92% over the week and 2.42% over the month.

Cushman & Wakefield plc (CWK) has around 52000 employees, a market worth around $2.47B and $9.55B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 15.39 and Fwd P/E is 7.99. Profit margin for the company is 1.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 39.40% and -33.89% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.28%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 42.39% this year

392.0 institutions hold shares in Cushman & Wakefield plc (CWK), with institutional investors hold 98.37% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 231.28M, and float is at 228.63M with Short Float at 3.68%. Institutions hold 97.20% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 35.55 million shares valued at $369.74 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.525 of the CWK Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 22.38 million shares valued at $232.76 million to account for 9.7734 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are JPMORGAN CHASE & CO which holds 16.08 million shares representing 7.0219 and valued at over $167.23 million, while VICTORY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC holds 4.5393 of the shares totaling 10.4 million with a market value of $108.11 million.

Most Popular

Related Posts

All rights reserved© 2024, Powered by Smart TechOne

News RTS
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.