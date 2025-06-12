A peek at Cushman & Wakefield plc (CWK): Who has invested in It?

Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE: CWK) is -18.58% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.64 and a high of $16.11 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CWK stock was last observed hovering at around $10.75 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.1%.

Currently trading at $10.65, the stock is 4.59% and 11.17% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.35 million and changing -0.93% at the moment leaves the stock -12.68% off its SMA200. CWK registered 3.70% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -29.42%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $9.5796 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $12.19665.

The stock witnessed a -3.18% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -5.25%, and is 3.70% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.92% over the week and 2.42% over the month.

Cushman & Wakefield plc (CWK) has around 52000 employees, a market worth around $2.47B and $9.55B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 15.39 and Fwd P/E is 7.99. Profit margin for the company is 1.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 39.40% and -33.89% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.28%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 42.39% this year

392.0 institutions hold shares in Cushman & Wakefield plc (CWK), with institutional investors hold 98.37% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 231.28M, and float is at 228.63M with Short Float at 3.68%. Institutions hold 97.20% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 35.55 million shares valued at $369.74 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.525 of the CWK Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 22.38 million shares valued at $232.76 million to account for 9.7734 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are JPMORGAN CHASE & CO which holds 16.08 million shares representing 7.0219 and valued at over $167.23 million, while VICTORY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC holds 4.5393 of the shares totaling 10.4 million with a market value of $108.11 million.