A peek at Genmab ADR (GMAB): Who has invested in It?

Genmab ADR (NASDAQ: GMAB) is 8.43% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $17.24 and a high of $28.56 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The GMAB stock was last observed hovering at around $22.84 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.21%.

Currently trading at $22.63, the stock is 7.04% and 11.44% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.22 million and changing -0.92% at the moment leaves the stock 3.63% off its SMA200. GMAB registered -18.51% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 3.76%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $20.3074 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $21.837675.

The stock witnessed a 13.55% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 11.97%, and is 3.90% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.58% over the week and 1.65% over the month.

Genmab ADR (GMAB) has around 2682 employees, a market worth around $13.91B and $3.23B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 12.84 and Fwd P/E is 12.58. Profit margin for the company is 35.11%. Distance from 52-week low is 31.30% and -20.76% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (20.91%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -9.05% this year

293.0 institutions hold shares in Genmab ADR (GMAB), with institutional investors hold 10.38% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 635.50M, and float is at 614.74M with Short Float at 0.39%. Institutions hold 10.38% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L.P. with over 15.24 million shares valued at $382.93 million. The investor’s holdings represent 23.4845 of the GMAB Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 5.08 million shares valued at $127.67 million to account for 7.8301 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS which holds 4.23 million shares representing 6.5161 and valued at over $108.15 million, while HARDING LOEVNER LP holds 4.2657 of the shares totaling 2.77 million with a market value of $69.61 million.