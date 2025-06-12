rts logo

A peek at Icon Plc (ICLR): Who has invested in It?

Icon Plc (NASDAQ: ICLR) is -30.60% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $125.10 and a high of $347.72 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ICLR stock was last observed hovering at around $144.73 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.81%.

Currently trading at $145.54, the stock is 9.07% and 3.31% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.62 million and changing 0.56% at the moment leaves the stock -29.85% off its SMA200. ICLR registered -54.42% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -33.08%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $140.8722 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $207.457.

The stock witnessed a 3.79% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -20.64%, and is 4.25% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.65% over the week and 2.65% over the month.

Icon Plc (ICLR) has around 41900 employees, a market worth around $11.75B and $8.19B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 15.83 and Fwd P/E is 10.14. Profit margin for the company is 9.25%. Distance from 52-week low is 16.34% and -58.14% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.82%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -5.14% this year

818.0 institutions hold shares in Icon Plc (ICLR), with institutional investors hold 101.32% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 80.76M, and float is at 80.24M with Short Float at 1.80%. Institutions hold 100.68% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is WCM INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC with over 6.67 million shares valued at $2.09 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 8.0657 of the ICLR Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/ with 5.0 million shares valued at $1.57 billion to account for 6.0473 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP which holds 2.76 million shares representing 3.3354 and valued at over $865.06 million, while NINETY ONE UK LTD holds 3.2371 of the shares totaling 2.68 million with a market value of $839.58 million.

Icon Plc (ICLR) Insider Activity

Still, SEC filings show that on May 23 ’25, LINDA SUE GRAIS (Officer) Proposed Sale 334 shares at an average price of $126.90 for $42384.0. The insider now directly holds shares of Icon Plc (ICLR).

