A peek at LendingClub Corp (LC): Who has invested in It?

LendingClub Corp (NYSE: LC) is -32.24% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.81 and a high of $18.75 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The LC stock was last observed hovering at around $10.97 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0%.

Currently trading at $10.97, the stock is 5.61% and 8.00% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.32 million and changing 0.00% at the moment leaves the stock -13.89% off its SMA200. LC registered 31.06% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -31.95%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $10.1578 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $12.74025.

The stock witnessed a -1.44% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.05%, and is 5.58% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.86% over the week and 2.48% over the month.

LendingClub Corp (LC) has around 1002 employees, a market worth around $1.25B and $1.33B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 24.67 and Fwd P/E is 9.63. Profit margin for the company is 3.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 40.46% and -41.49% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.55%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 43.37% this year

328.0 institutions hold shares in LendingClub Corp (LC), with institutional investors hold 82.08% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 114.20M, and float is at 110.27M with Short Float at 3.61%. Institutions hold 79.64% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 11.97 million shares valued at $101.3 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.7487 of the LC Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 8.45 million shares valued at $71.49 million to account for 7.5854 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP which holds 5.9 million shares representing 5.2952 and valued at over $49.9 million, while JACKSON SQUARE PARTNERS, LLC holds 4.56 of the shares totaling 5.08 million with a market value of $42.97 million.

LendingClub Corp (LC) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Sanborn Scott, the company’s CEO. SEC filings show that Sanborn Scott sold 5,250 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 05 ’25 at a price of $10.30 per share for a total of $54061.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.3 million shares.

LendingClub Corp disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 15 ’25 that Sanborn Scott (CEO) sold a total of 5,250 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 15 ’25 and was made at $10.65 per share for $55934.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.29 million shares of the LC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 15 ’25, SCOTT SANBORN (Director) Proposed Sale 15,750 shares at an average price of $11.10 for $0.17 million. The insider now directly holds shares of LendingClub Corp (LC).