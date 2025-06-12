A peek at Louisiana-Pacific Corp (LPX): Who has invested in It?

Louisiana-Pacific Corp (NYSE: LPX) is -14.05% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $78.82 and a high of $122.87 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The LPX stock was last observed hovering at around $90.77 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.77%.

Currently trading at $89.00, the stock is -3.13% and -0.18% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.37 million and changing -1.95% at the moment leaves the stock -12.16% off its SMA200. LPX registered -1.09% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -26.00%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $89.1598 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $101.3172.

The stock witnessed a -5.82% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -3.03%, and is -3.51% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.29% over the week and 1.81% over the month.

Louisiana-Pacific Corp (LPX) has around 4300 employees, a market worth around $6.19B and $2.94B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 15.64 and Fwd P/E is 16.39. Profit margin for the company is 13.74%. Distance from 52-week low is 12.92% and -27.57% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (19.58%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -24.37% this year

646.0 institutions hold shares in Louisiana-Pacific Corp (LPX), with institutional investors hold 94.86% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 70.00M, and float is at 68.30M with Short Float at 3.32%. Institutions hold 85.67% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 7.08 million shares valued at $582.68 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.8296 of the LPX Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 6.88 million shares valued at $566.76 million to account for 9.5611 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC which holds 5.96 million shares representing 8.2844 and valued at over $491.08 million, while PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ holds 3.765 of the shares totaling 2.71 million with a market value of $223.18 million.

Louisiana-Pacific Corp (LPX) Insider Activity

Louisiana-Pacific Corp disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 16 ’24 that Gottung Lizanne C (Director) sold a total of 2,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 16 ’24 and was made at $113.50 per share for $0.28 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 18513.0 shares of the LPX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 16 ’24, LIZANNE GOTTUNG (Director) Proposed Sale 2,500 shares at an average price of $112.83 for $0.28 million. The insider now directly holds shares of Louisiana-Pacific Corp (LPX).