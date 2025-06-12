A peek at Magna International Inc (MGA): Who has invested in It?

Magna International Inc (NYSE: MGA) is -8.09% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $30.39 and a high of $47.22 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MGA stock was last observed hovering at around $38.48 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.07%.

Currently trading at $38.41, the stock is 5.25% and 10.65% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.38 million and changing -0.18% at the moment leaves the stock -2.27% off its SMA200. MGA registered -12.23% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -15.19%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $34.7118 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $39.30275.

The stock witnessed a 5.67% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 5.61%, and is 5.99% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.41% over the week and 1.50% over the month.

Magna International Inc (MGA) has around 170000 employees, a market worth around $10.82B and $41.94B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 9.60 and Fwd P/E is 6.68. Profit margin for the company is 2.73%. Distance from 52-week low is 26.39% and -18.66% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.60%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -14.36% this year

624.0 institutions hold shares in Magna International Inc (MGA), with institutional investors hold 78.12% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 281.74M, and float is at 264.38M with Short Float at 6.00%. Institutions hold 73.57% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is PZENA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC with over 20.96 million shares valued at $1.2 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 7.2951 of the MGA Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is ROYAL BANK OF CANADA with 12.62 million shares valued at $528.67 million to account for 4.3917 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are VANGUARD GROUP INC which holds 10.81 million shares representing 3.7624 and valued at over $452.91 million, while HOTCHKIS & WILEY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC holds 3.4132 of the shares totaling 9.81 million with a market value of $410.88 million.