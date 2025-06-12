rts logo

A peek at Magna International Inc (MGA): Who has invested in It?

Magna International Inc (NYSE: MGA) is -8.09% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $30.39 and a high of $47.22 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MGA stock was last observed hovering at around $38.48 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.07%.

Currently trading at $38.41, the stock is 5.25% and 10.65% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.38 million and changing -0.18% at the moment leaves the stock -2.27% off its SMA200. MGA registered -12.23% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -15.19%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $34.7118 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $39.30275.

The stock witnessed a 5.67% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 5.61%, and is 5.99% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.41% over the week and 1.50% over the month.

Magna International Inc (MGA) has around 170000 employees, a market worth around $10.82B and $41.94B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 9.60 and Fwd P/E is 6.68. Profit margin for the company is 2.73%. Distance from 52-week low is 26.39% and -18.66% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.60%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -14.36% this year

624.0 institutions hold shares in Magna International Inc (MGA), with institutional investors hold 78.12% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 281.74M, and float is at 264.38M with Short Float at 6.00%. Institutions hold 73.57% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is PZENA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC with over 20.96 million shares valued at $1.2 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 7.2951 of the MGA Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is ROYAL BANK OF CANADA with 12.62 million shares valued at $528.67 million to account for 4.3917 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are VANGUARD GROUP INC which holds 10.81 million shares representing 3.7624 and valued at over $452.91 million, while HOTCHKIS & WILEY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC holds 3.4132 of the shares totaling 9.81 million with a market value of $410.88 million.

Most Popular

Related Posts

All rights reserved© 2024, Powered by Smart TechOne

News RTS
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.