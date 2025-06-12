A peek at Mattel, Inc (MAT): Who has invested in It?

Mattel, Inc (NASDAQ: MAT) is 8.57% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.94 and a high of $22.07 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MAT stock was last observed hovering at around $19.29 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.04%.

Currently trading at $19.25, the stock is -0.11% and 10.33% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.59 million and changing -0.21% at the moment leaves the stock 2.20% off its SMA200. MAT registered 9.31% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -0.57%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $17.4482 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $18.8354.

The stock witnessed a 1.32% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -6.05%, and is 3.16% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.83% over the week and 1.59% over the month.

Mattel, Inc (MAT) has around 34000 employees, a market worth around $6.22B and $5.40B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 12.40 and Fwd P/E is 10.98. Profit margin for the company is 9.82%. Distance from 52-week low is 38.04% and -12.76% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.20%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 0.92% this year

588.0 institutions hold shares in Mattel, Inc (MAT), with institutional investors hold 103.51% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 322.90M, and float is at 320.45M with Short Float at 3.46%. Institutions hold 102.70% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is EDGEPOINT INVESTMENT GROUP INC. with over 40.55 million shares valued at $659.39 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.8507 of the MAT Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/ with 38.53 million shares valued at $626.47 million to account for 11.259 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are VANGUARD GROUP INC which holds 33.38 million shares representing 9.7553 and valued at over $542.8 million, while BLACKROCK INC. holds 9.3844 of the shares totaling 32.11 million with a market value of $522.16 million.