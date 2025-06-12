A peek at Mind Medicine Inc (MNMD): Who has invested in It?

Mind Medicine Inc (NASDAQ: MNMD) is 6.32% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.70 and a high of $10.44 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MNMD stock was last observed hovering at around $7.89 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.49%.

Currently trading at $7.40, the stock is 1.53% and 13.88% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.43 million and changing -6.21% at the moment leaves the stock 9.48% off its SMA200. MNMD registered 2.07% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -0.54%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.4978 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.758975.

The stock witnessed a 14.73% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 14.73%, and is -3.27% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.74% over the week and 3.73% over the month.

Mind Medicine Inc (MNMD) has around 74 employees, a market worth around $559.10M and $0.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 57.45% and -29.09% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-31.70%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 5.67% this year

251.0 institutions hold shares in Mind Medicine Inc (MNMD), with institutional investors hold 55.69% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 75.51M, and float is at 72.82M with Short Float at 16.18%. Institutions hold 55.18% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is COMMODORE CAPITAL LP with over 7.15 million shares valued at $51.52 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.9369 of the MNMD Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is DEEP TRACK CAPITAL, LP with 6.1 million shares valued at $44.01 million to account for 8.4879 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are BLACKROCK INC. which holds 5.38 million shares representing 7.4869 and valued at over $38.82 million, while DRIEHAUS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC holds 3.5299 of the shares totaling 2.54 million with a market value of $18.3 million.

Mind Medicine Inc (MNMD) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Barrow Robert, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Barrow Robert sold 21,208 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 25 ’25 at a price of $6.74 per share for a total of $0.14 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.86 million shares.

Mind Medicine Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 25 ’25 that Karlin Daniel (Chief Medical Officer) sold a total of 6,836 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 25 ’25 and was made at $6.74 per share for $46075.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.45 million shares of the MNMD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 25 ’25, Sullivan Mark (Chief Legal Officer) disposed off 6,576 shares at an average price of $6.74 for $44322.0. The insider now directly holds 316,621 shares of Mind Medicine Inc (MNMD).