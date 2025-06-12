A peek at NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd (NRSN): Who has invested in It?

NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd (NASDAQ: NRSN) is 107.50% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.51 and a high of $2.15 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The NRSN stock was last observed hovering at around $2.13 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.36%.

Currently trading at $2.49, the stock is 52.86% and 97.53% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.63 million and changing 16.90% at the moment leaves the stock 114.73% off its SMA200. NRSN registered 126.36% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 139.42%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.26062 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.159625.

The stock witnessed a 126.36% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 128.44%, and is 46.47% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.28% over the week and 6.48% over the month.

NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd (NRSN) has around 15 employees, a market worth around $59.74M and $0.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 386.33% and 15.84% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-395.28%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 16.83% this year

11.0 institutions hold shares in NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd (NRSN), with institutional investors hold 1.18% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 23.23M, and float is at 17.38M with Short Float at 1.76%. Institutions hold 0.81% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC with over 1.58 million shares valued at $1.77 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.2822 of the NRSN Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is MEITAV INVESTMENT HOUSE LTD with 40000.0 shares valued at $44800.0 to account for 0.2597 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are XTX TOPCO LTD which holds 32650.0 shares representing 0.2119 and valued at over $36568.0, while GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC holds 0.0777 of the shares totaling 11963.0 with a market value of $13398.0.