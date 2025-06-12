A peek at New York Times Co (NYT): Who has invested in It?

New York Times Co (NYSE: NYT) is 7.07% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $44.83 and a high of $58.16 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The NYT stock was last observed hovering at around $55.33 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.4%.

Currently trading at $55.73, the stock is 0.06% and 6.18% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.48 million and changing 0.72% at the moment leaves the stock 5.67% off its SMA200. NYT registered 10.84% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -0.89%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $52.4842 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $52.7393.

The stock witnessed a 2.75% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 16.32%, and is -0.18% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.56% over the week and 0.86% over the month.

New York Times Co (NYT) has around 5900 employees, a market worth around $9.09B and $2.63B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 30.39 and Fwd P/E is 23.76. Profit margin for the company is 11.53%. Distance from 52-week low is 24.31% and -4.18% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (16.07%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 7.43% this year

645.0 institutions hold shares in New York Times Co (NYT), with institutional investors hold 97.82% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 162.54M, and float is at 159.47M with Short Float at 5.48%. Institutions hold 96.27% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 15.81 million shares valued at $809.47 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.6066 of the NYT Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 14.35 million shares valued at $734.62 million to account for 8.7185 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. which holds 10.13 million shares representing 6.1564 and valued at over $518.75 million, while FARALLON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC holds 6.0288 of the shares totaling 9.92 million with a market value of $508.0 million.

New York Times Co (NYT) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Perpich David S., the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Perpich David S. sold 4,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 03 ’25 at a price of $56.18 per share for a total of $0.22 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27569.0 shares.

New York Times Co disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 02 ’25 that KOPIT LEVIEN MEREDITH A. (PRESIDENT & CEO) sold a total of 19,260 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 02 ’25 and was made at $56.82 per share for $1.09 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.12 million shares of the NYT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 02 ’25, Brayton Diane (EVP, CHIEF LEGAL OFFICER) disposed off 10,000 shares at an average price of $56.48 for $0.56 million. The insider now directly holds 32,879 shares of New York Times Co (NYT).