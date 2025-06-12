A peek at Office Properties Income Trust (OPI): Who has invested in It?

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ: OPI) is -79.75% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.17 and a high of $3.02 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The OPI stock was last observed hovering at around $0.20 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0%.

Currently trading at $0.20, the stock is -1.06% and -30.69% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.51 million and changing 1.30% at the moment leaves the stock -81.73% off its SMA200. OPI registered -90.67% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -85.48%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.2922 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.10835.

The stock witnessed a -26.42% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -76.92%, and is 1.25% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.66% over the week and 5.00% over the month.

Profit margin for the company is -37.21%. Distance from 52-week low is 15.71% and -93.28% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-5.12%).

126.0 institutions hold shares in Office Properties Income Trust (OPI), with institutional investors hold 42.23% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 70.06M, and float is at 69.57M with Short Float at 6.09%. Institutions hold 41.50% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 4.81 million shares valued at $9.81 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.8898 of the OPI Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is CASTLEKNIGHT MANAGEMENT LP with 2.25 million shares valued at $4.59 million to account for 4.6265 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are BLACKROCK INC. which holds 2.24 million shares representing 4.603 and valued at over $4.57 million, while CHARLES SCHWAB INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC holds 3.7222 of the shares totaling 1.81 million with a market value of $3.69 million.