A peek at Paychex Inc (PAYX): Who has invested in It?

Paychex Inc (NASDAQ: PAYX) is 9.86% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $115.40 and a high of $161.24 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PAYX stock was last observed hovering at around $155.31 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.27%.

Currently trading at $154.04, the stock is -1.84% and 2.02% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.65 million and changing -0.81% at the moment leaves the stock 6.59% off its SMA200. PAYX registered 25.67% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 7.83%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $151.001 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $144.52705.

The stock witnessed a 1.55% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 6.23%, and is -3.32% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.86% over the week and 0.96% over the month.

Paychex Inc (PAYX) has around 16500 employees, a market worth around $55.49B and $5.44B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 32.04 and Fwd P/E is 29.16. Profit margin for the company is 31.99%. Distance from 52-week low is 33.49% and -4.46% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (35.06%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 5.70% this year

2184.0 institutions hold shares in Paychex Inc (PAYX), with institutional investors hold 91.31% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 360.20M, and float is at 322.15M with Short Float at 3.85%. Institutions hold 81.60% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 31.05 million shares valued at $3.68 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 8.6184 of the PAYX Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 27.98 million shares valued at $3.32 billion to account for 7.7649 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS which holds 24.52 million shares representing 6.8058 and valued at over $2.91 billion, while STATE STREET CORP holds 3.6552 of the shares totaling 13.17 million with a market value of $1.56 billion.

Paychex Inc (PAYX) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by VELLI JOSEPH M, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that VELLI JOSEPH M sold 3,650 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 15 ’25 at a price of $149.25 per share for a total of $0.54 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 78455.0 shares.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 03 ’25, Gioja Michael E (Sr. Vice President) disposed off 31,653 shares at an average price of $154.59 for $4.89 million. The insider now directly holds 14,035 shares of Paychex Inc (PAYX).