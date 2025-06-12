A peek at PowerFleet Inc (AIOT): Who has invested in It?

PowerFleet Inc (NASDAQ: AIOT) is -28.68% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.70 and a high of $8.71 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AIOT stock was last observed hovering at around $4.88 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.13%.

Currently trading at $4.75, the stock is -6.90% and -5.62% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.27 million and changing -2.66% at the moment leaves the stock -17.08% off its SMA200. AIOT registered 3.49% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -31.16%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.0326 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.7285.

The stock witnessed a -17.68% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -19.22%, and is 2.81% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.30% over the week and 4.37% over the month.

Fwd P/E is 59.38. Profit margin for the company is -34.59%. Distance from 52-week low is 28.38% and -45.46% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-14.47%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -1349.23% this year

249.0 institutions hold shares in PowerFleet Inc (AIOT), with institutional investors hold 85.91% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 132.49M, and float is at 122.84M with Short Float at 9.85%. Institutions hold 80.67% of the Float.

PowerFleet Inc (AIOT) Insider Activity

PowerFleet Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 06 ’24 that Lewis Catherine J (Chief Customer Officer) sold a total of 187,990 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 06 ’24 and was made at $6.73 per share for $1.27 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 52972.0 shares of the AIOT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 05 ’24, Lewis Catherine J (Chief Customer Officer) disposed off 82,010 shares at an average price of $7.05 for $0.58 million. The insider now directly holds 240,962 shares of PowerFleet Inc (AIOT).