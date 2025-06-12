A peek at ProPetro Holding Corp (PUMP): Who has invested in It?

ProPetro Holding Corp (NYSE: PUMP) is -31.30% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.61 and a high of $11.17 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PUMP stock was last observed hovering at around $6.18 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.23%.

Currently trading at $6.41, the stock is 11.22% and 14.68% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.43 million and changing 3.72% at the moment leaves the stock -16.18% off its SMA200. PUMP registered -29.25% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -18.96%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.5894 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.6471.

The stock witnessed a 6.83% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -7.50%, and is 12.85% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.11% over the week and 3.17% over the month.

ProPetro Holding Corp (PUMP) has around 1900 employees, a market worth around $666.06M and $1.40B in sales. Fwd P/E is 35.47. Profit margin for the company is -10.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 39.05% and -42.61% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-15.82%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 107.43% this year

319.0 institutions hold shares in ProPetro Holding Corp (PUMP), with institutional investors hold 111.60% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 103.78M, and float is at 78.99M with Short Float at 11.54%. Institutions hold 85.18% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is BLACKROCK INC. with over 17.84 million shares valued at $154.71 million. The investor’s holdings represent 16.7857 of the PUMP Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC with 11.22 million shares valued at $97.26 million to account for 10.5524 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP which holds 7.1 million shares representing 6.6746 and valued at over $61.51 million, while STATE STREET CORP holds 3.6601 of the shares totaling 3.89 million with a market value of $33.73 million.

ProPetro Holding Corp (PUMP) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Lawrence G Larry, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Lawrence G Larry sold 10,137 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 07 ’25 at a price of $7.39 per share for a total of $74912.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44892.0 shares.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 04 ’24, SCHORLEMER DAVID SCOTT (Chief Financial Officer) acquired 4,500 shares at an average price of $6.86 for $30870.0. The insider now directly holds 112,992 shares of ProPetro Holding Corp (PUMP).