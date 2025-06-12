A peek at Qifu Technology Inc. ADR (QFIN): Who has invested in It?

Qifu Technology Inc. ADR (NASDAQ: QFIN) is 8.52% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $18.13 and a high of $48.94 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The QFIN stock was last observed hovering at around $41.90 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.25%.

Currently trading at $41.65, the stock is -2.38% and 0.95% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.34 million and changing -0.60% at the moment leaves the stock 12.02% off its SMA200. QFIN registered 108.88% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 13.09%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $41.2585 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $37.18235.

The stock witnessed a -8.36% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 3.02%, and is -1.84% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.26% over the week and 1.61% over the month.

Qifu Technology Inc. ADR (QFIN) has around 3527 employees, a market worth around $5.38B and $2.45B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 6.40 and Fwd P/E is 5.16. Profit margin for the company is 38.99%. Distance from 52-week low is 129.73% and -14.90% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (24.52%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 22.91% this year

484.0 institutions hold shares in Qifu Technology Inc. ADR (QFIN), with institutional investors hold 86.15% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 134.47M, and float is at 119.20M with Short Float at 4.92%. Institutions hold 84.53% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is MORGAN STANLEY with over 8.9 million shares valued at $175.64 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.7521 of the QFIN Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is ASPEX MANAGEMENT (HK) LTD with 7.91 million shares valued at $155.97 million to account for 5.108 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FOUNTAINVEST CHINA CAPITAL PARTNERS GP3 LTD. which holds 7.51 million shares representing 4.8501 and valued at over $148.1 million, while OLP CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LTD holds 4.6239 of the shares totaling 7.16 million with a market value of $141.19 million.

Qifu Technology Inc. ADR (QFIN) Insider Activity

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 03 ’24, Yan Zheng (Officer) Proposed Sale 483,000 shares at an average price of $37.88 for $18.3 million. The insider now directly holds shares of Qifu Technology Inc. ADR (QFIN).