A peek at Replimune Group Inc (REPL): Who has invested in It?

Replimune Group Inc (NASDAQ: REPL) is -19.24% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.44 and a high of $17.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The REPL stock was last observed hovering at around $10.13 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.35%.

Currently trading at $9.78, the stock is 9.05% and 14.60% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.2 million and changing -3.46% at the moment leaves the stock -12.07% off its SMA200. REPL registered 23.80% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -25.23%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $8.5342 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $11.12235.

The stock witnessed a 24.43% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -19.24%, and is 0.93% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.30% over the week and 5.38% over the month.

Replimune Group Inc (REPL) has around 479 employees, a market worth around $753.91M and $0.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 51.86% and -42.47% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-50.67%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 4.64% this year

229.0 institutions hold shares in Replimune Group Inc (REPL), with institutional investors hold 112.57% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 77.09M, and float is at 62.53M with Short Float at 13.60%. Institutions hold 107.49% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is BAKER BROS. ADVISORS LP with over 10.05 million shares valued at $90.41 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.5193 of the REPL Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with 9.24 million shares valued at $83.13 million to account for 13.3496 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are REDMILE GROUP, LLC which holds 5.56 million shares representing 8.0394 and valued at over $50.06 million, while FCPM III SERVICES B.V. holds 7.0339 of the shares totaling 4.87 million with a market value of $43.8 million.

Replimune Group Inc (REPL) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Astley-Sparke Philip, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Astley-Sparke Philip sold 32,279 shares of the company’s common stock on May 20 ’25 at a price of $8.06 per share for a total of $0.26 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1.41 million shares.

Replimune Group Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 20 ’25 that Xynos Konstantinos (Chief Medical Officer) sold a total of 7,952 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 20 ’25 and was made at $8.06 per share for $64093.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.15 million shares of the REPL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 20 ’25, Schwendenman Andrew (Chief Accounting Officer) disposed off 3,287 shares at an average price of $8.05 for $26460.0. The insider now directly holds 68,284 shares of Replimune Group Inc (REPL).