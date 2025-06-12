A peek at Revvity Inc (RVTY): Who has invested in It?

Revvity Inc (NYSE: RVTY) is -13.92% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $87.70 and a high of $129.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The RVTY stock was last observed hovering at around $96.25 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.18%.

Currently trading at $96.07, the stock is 4.51% and 2.41% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.3 million and changing -0.19% at the moment leaves the stock -13.86% off its SMA200. RVTY registered -13.39% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -17.51%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $93.8096 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $111.5218.

The stock witnessed a -2.47% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -13.85%, and is 3.97% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.57% over the week and 2.40% over the month.

Revvity Inc (RVTY) has around 11000 employees, a market worth around $11.32B and $2.77B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 37.98 and Fwd P/E is 17.52. Profit margin for the company is 11.18%. Distance from 52-week low is 9.54% and -25.81% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.82%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 0.45% this year

815.0 institutions hold shares in Revvity Inc (RVTY), with institutional investors hold 99.70% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 119.41M, and float is at 117.37M with Short Float at 4.96%. Institutions hold 99.36% of the Float.

Revvity Inc (RVTY) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by McMurry-Heath Michelle, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that McMurry-Heath Michelle sold 600 shares of the company’s common stock on May 29 ’25 at a price of $92.17 per share for a total of $55299.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4833.0 shares.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 06 ’25, McMurry-Heath Michelle (Director) disposed off 1,970 shares at an average price of $119.49 for $0.24 million. The insider now directly holds 3,021 shares of Revvity Inc (RVTY).