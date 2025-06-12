rts logo

A peek at Revvity Inc (RVTY): Who has invested in It?

Revvity Inc (NYSE: RVTY) is -13.92% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $87.70 and a high of $129.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The RVTY stock was last observed hovering at around $96.25 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.18%.

Currently trading at $96.07, the stock is 4.51% and 2.41% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.3 million and changing -0.19% at the moment leaves the stock -13.86% off its SMA200. RVTY registered -13.39% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -17.51%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $93.8096 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $111.5218.

The stock witnessed a -2.47% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -13.85%, and is 3.97% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.57% over the week and 2.40% over the month.

Revvity Inc (RVTY) has around 11000 employees, a market worth around $11.32B and $2.77B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 37.98 and Fwd P/E is 17.52. Profit margin for the company is 11.18%. Distance from 52-week low is 9.54% and -25.81% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.82%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 0.45% this year

815.0 institutions hold shares in Revvity Inc (RVTY), with institutional investors hold 99.70% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 119.41M, and float is at 117.37M with Short Float at 4.96%. Institutions hold 99.36% of the Float.

Revvity Inc (RVTY) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by McMurry-Heath Michelle, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that McMurry-Heath Michelle sold 600 shares of the company’s common stock on May 29 ’25 at a price of $92.17 per share for a total of $55299.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4833.0 shares.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 06 ’25, McMurry-Heath Michelle (Director) disposed off 1,970 shares at an average price of $119.49 for $0.24 million. The insider now directly holds 3,021 shares of Revvity Inc (RVTY).

Most Popular

Related Posts

All rights reserved© 2024, Powered by Smart TechOne

News RTS
Powered by  GDPR Cookie Compliance
Privacy Overview

This website uses cookies so that we can provide you with the best user experience possible. Cookie information is stored in your browser and performs functions such as recognising you when you return to our website and helping our team to understand which sections of the website you find most interesting and useful.