A peek at Spotify Technology S.A (SPOT): Who has invested in It?

Spotify Technology S.A (NYSE: SPOT) is 58.51% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $288.07 and a high of $717.87 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SPOT stock was last observed hovering at around $693.32 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 15.82%.

Currently trading at $709.14, the stock is 6.03% and 14.40% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.23 million and changing 2.28% at the moment leaves the stock 40.50% off its SMA200. SPOT registered 130.08% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 42.22%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $619.8552 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $504.71765.

The stock witnessed a 14.23% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 32.34%, and is 1.15% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.75% over the week and 2.18% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 116.89 and Fwd P/E is 50.26. Profit margin for the company is 7.19%. Distance from 52-week low is 146.17% and -1.22% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (17.32%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 52.54% this year

1667.0 institutions hold shares in Spotify Technology S.A (SPOT), with institutional investors hold 91.46% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 205.06M, and float is at 150.33M with Short Float at 4.38%. Institutions hold 69.22% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO with over 16.1 million shares valued at $5.05 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 7.8169 of the SPOT Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is AUSTIN PRIVATE WEALTH, LLC with 12.0 million shares valued at $377.0 to account for 5.8248 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are MORGAN STANLEY which holds 8.24 million shares representing 3.9977 and valued at over $2.58 billion, while PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ holds 2.7101 of the shares totaling 5.58 million with a market value of $1.75 billion.

Spotify Technology S.A (SPOT) Insider Activity

Still, SEC filings show that on May 21 ’25, Rosello Company Limited (Director) Proposed Sale 1,000,000 shares at an average price of $658.61 for $658.61 million. The insider now directly holds shares of Spotify Technology S.A (SPOT).