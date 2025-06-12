A peek at Triumph Group Inc (TGI): Who has invested in It?

Triumph Group Inc (NYSE: TGI) is 38.69% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.01 and a high of $25.96 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TGI stock was last observed hovering at around $25.87 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01%.

Currently trading at $25.88, the stock is 0.46% and 1.82% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.45 million and changing 0.04% at the moment leaves the stock 27.20% off its SMA200. TGI registered 72.19% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 36.21%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $25.4176 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $20.3462.

The stock witnessed a 1.05% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.37%, and is 0.15% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.22% over the week and 0.16% over the month.

Triumph Group Inc (TGI) has around 4161 employees, a market worth around $2.01B and $1.26B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 56.61 and Fwd P/E is 16.44. Profit margin for the company is 2.84%. Distance from 52-week low is 135.06% and -0.31% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.99%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 22.96% this year

302.0 institutions hold shares in Triumph Group Inc (TGI), with institutional investors hold 104.47% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 77.44M, and float is at 75.87M with Short Float at 10.45%. Institutions hold 102.24% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is BLACKROCK INC. with over 11.93 million shares valued at $183.84 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.4618 of the TGI Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC with 6.82 million shares valued at $105.03 million to account for 8.8333 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are HILL CITY CAPITAL, LP which holds 5.95 million shares representing 7.7133 and valued at over $91.71 million, while STATE STREET CORP holds 5.3472 of the shares totaling 4.13 million with a market value of $63.58 million.

Triumph Group Inc (TGI) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Allen Jennifer H., the company’s CAO, GC & Secretary. SEC filings show that Allen Jennifer H. sold 35,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 13 ’25 at a price of $25.32 per share for a total of $0.89 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51696.0 shares.