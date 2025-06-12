A peek at Vertex Inc (VERX): Who has invested in It?

Vertex Inc (NASDAQ: VERX) is -29.62% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $30.26 and a high of $60.71 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The VERX stock was last observed hovering at around $38.09 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.54%.

Currently trading at $37.55, the stock is -4.55% and -2.94% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.4 million and changing -1.42% at the moment leaves the stock -14.03% off its SMA200. VERX registered 9.54% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -33.32%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $38.6885 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $43.680023.

The stock witnessed a 0.37% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 10.47%, and is -9.34% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.58% over the week and 2.36% over the month.

Vertex Inc (VERX) has around 1900 employees, a market worth around $5.95B and $687.06M in sales. Fwd P/E is 47.69. Profit margin for the company is -6.45%. Distance from 52-week low is 24.10% and -38.15% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-8.08%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 3.75% this year

373.0 institutions hold shares in Vertex Inc (VERX), with institutional investors hold 121.30% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 71.91M, and float is at 63.75M with Short Float at 8.44%. Institutions hold 110.70% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 6.39 million shares valued at $230.26 million. The investor’s holdings represent 4.1173 of the VERX Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 4.66 million shares valued at $168.13 million to account for 3.0065 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are TENSILE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP which holds 4.63 million shares representing 2.9869 and valued at over $167.04 million, while FRED ALGER MANAGEMENT, LLC holds 2.6349 of the shares totaling 4.09 million with a market value of $147.35 million.

Vertex Inc (VERX) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Westphal Jeffrey, the company’s. SEC filings show that Westphal Jeffrey sold 3,000,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 09 ’25 at a price of $38.45 per share for a total of $115.35 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 13 ’25, Leib Ryan J (Chief Accounting Officer) disposed off 5,755 shares at an average price of $38.00 for $0.22 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Vertex Inc (VERX).