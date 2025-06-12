rts logo

A peek at Whirlpool Corp (WHR): Who has invested in It?

Whirlpool Corp (NYSE: WHR) is -23.66% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $73.72 and a high of $135.49 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The WHR stock was last observed hovering at around $87.98 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.59%.

Currently trading at $87.39, the stock is 7.39% and 8.29% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.39 million and changing -0.67% at the moment leaves the stock -12.97% off its SMA200. WHR registered -0.83% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -22.54%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $80.6994 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $100.4163.

The stock witnessed a 4.57% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -4.02%, and is 6.94% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.91% over the week and 2.13% over the month.

Whirlpool Corp (WHR) has around 44000 employees, a market worth around $4.86B and $15.74B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 647.33 and Fwd P/E is 8.20. Profit margin for the company is 0.04%. Distance from 52-week low is 18.54% and -35.50% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.07%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -26.26% this year

697.0 institutions hold shares in Whirlpool Corp (WHR), with institutional investors hold 90.45% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 55.00M, and float is at 54.11M with Short Float at 18.38%. Institutions hold 89.74% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is BLACKROCK INC. with over 6.13 million shares valued at $626.33 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.163 of the WHR Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC with 5.48 million shares valued at $559.73 million to account for 9.976 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/ which holds 4.86 million shares representing 8.8493 and valued at over $496.51 million, while CHARLES SCHWAB INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC holds 3.2071 of the shares totaling 1.76 million with a market value of $179.94 million.

Whirlpool Corp (WHR) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Bitzer Marc R, the company’s CHAIRMAN AND CEO. SEC filings show that Bitzer Marc R sold 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 19 ’24 at a price of $110.09 per share for a total of $1.1 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.2 million shares.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 28 ’24, Peters James W (EVP, CFO AND ADMIN OFFICER) disposed off 6,000 shares at an average price of $104.48 for $0.63 million. The insider now directly holds 41,570 shares of Whirlpool Corp (WHR).

