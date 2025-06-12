Air Products & Chemicals Inc (APD) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Air Products & Chemicals Inc (NYSE: APD) is -2.70% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $243.69 and a high of $341.14 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The APD stock was last observed hovering at around $281.88 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.33%.

Currently trading at $282.21, the stock is 2.12% and 3.65% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.07 million and changing 0.12% at the moment leaves the stock -5.28% off its SMA200. APD registered 0.96% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -11.84%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $272.2656 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $297.9342.

The stock witnessed a 2.17% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -4.22%, and is 0.71% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.58% over the week and 1.18% over the month.

Air Products & Chemicals Inc (APD) has around 23000 employees, a market worth around $62.80B and $12.02B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 41.01 and Fwd P/E is 21.62. Profit margin for the company is 12.87%. Distance from 52-week low is 15.81% and -17.27% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.23%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -3.01% this year

2264.0 institutions hold shares in Air Products & Chemicals Inc (APD), with institutional investors hold 93.67% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 222.54M, and float is at 220.58M with Short Float at 1.91%. Institutions hold 93.30% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 21.08 million shares valued at $5.44 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 9.4742 of the APD Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 16.77 million shares valued at $4.33 billion to account for 7.5387 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS which holds 14.93 million shares representing 6.7116 and valued at over $3.85 billion, while STATE FARM MUTUAL AUTOMOBILE INSURANCE CO holds 5.529 of the shares totaling 12.3 million with a market value of $3.17 billion.

Air Products & Chemicals Inc (APD) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Nelson Walter L., the company’s Sr. VP, Glob Helium & Rare Gas. SEC filings show that Nelson Walter L. sold 589 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 05 ’25 at a price of $308.50 per share for a total of $0.18 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 719.0 shares.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 20 ’25, Lefevere Kurt (President, Asia) disposed off 1,500 shares at an average price of $316.17 for $0.47 million. The insider now directly holds 1,462 shares of Air Products & Chemicals Inc (APD).