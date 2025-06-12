Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (ARE) Volatility At 1.03%, Should You Add A Position?

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE: ARE) is -24.97% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $67.37 and a high of $130.14 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ARE stock was last observed hovering at around $73.33 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.14%.

Currently trading at $73.19, the stock is 3.31% and -1.95% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.56 million and changing -0.19% at the moment leaves the stock -25.95% off its SMA200. ARE registered -36.07% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -29.52%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $74.6474 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $98.83835.

The stock witnessed a -1.40% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -25.71%, and is 3.71% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.03% over the week and 2.05% over the month.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (ARE) has around 552 employees, a market worth around $12.66B and $3.11B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 96.09 and Fwd P/E is 31.77. Profit margin for the company is 4.22%. Distance from 52-week low is 8.64% and -43.76% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.43%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -4.66% this year

1009.0 institutions hold shares in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (ARE), with institutional investors hold 98.95% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 172.99M, and float is at 170.88M with Short Float at 3.43%. Institutions hold 97.97% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 26.09 million shares valued at $3.05 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 15.1686 of the ARE Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 17.0 million shares valued at $1.99 billion to account for 9.8809 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are NORGES BANK which holds 16.46 million shares representing 9.5676 and valued at over $1.93 billion, while STATE STREET CORP holds 6.088 of the shares totaling 10.47 million with a market value of $1.24 billion.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (ARE) Insider Activity

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 16 ’24 that Moglia Peter M (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 16 ’24 and was made at $102.26 per share for $1.02 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.23 million shares of the ARE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 16 ’24, Alsbrook Madeleine Thorp (EVP – Talent Management) disposed off 4,360 shares at an average price of $102.34 for $0.45 million. The insider now directly holds 22,067 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (ARE).