Amplitude Inc (AMPL) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Amplitude Inc (NASDAQ: AMPL) is 16.68% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.37 and a high of $14.88 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AMPL stock was last observed hovering at around $12.65 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.34%.

Currently trading at $12.31, the stock is -0.80% and 16.89% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.83 million and changing -2.69% at the moment leaves the stock 16.98% off its SMA200. AMPL registered 48.13% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 7.42%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $10.5315 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.523275.

The stock witnessed a 2.84% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 1.65%, and is -4.57% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.16% over the week and 2.56% over the month.

Amplitude Inc (AMPL) has around 724 employees, a market worth around $1.61B and $306.60M in sales. Fwd P/E is 96.89. Profit margin for the company is -31.01%. Distance from 52-week low is 67.03% and -17.27% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-32.62%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 30.25% this year

256.0 institutions hold shares in Amplitude Inc (AMPL), with institutional investors hold 79.62% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 98.76M, and float is at 70.89M with Short Float at 4.13%. Institutions hold 74.95% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is T. ROWE PRICE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, INC. with over 8.9 million shares valued at $79.18 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.2547 of the AMPL Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC with 8.46 million shares valued at $75.32 million to account for 6.9008 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FMR LLC which holds 7.99 million shares representing 6.5165 and valued at over $71.12 million, while BATTERY MANAGEMENT CORP. holds 6.0761 of the shares totaling 7.45 million with a market value of $66.32 million.

Amplitude Inc (AMPL) Insider Activity

Still, SEC filings show that on May 19 ’25, Wong Catherine (Director) disposed off 3,515 shares at an average price of $11.75 for $41306.0. The insider now directly holds 87,654 shares of Amplitude Inc (AMPL).