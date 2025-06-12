Apartment Investment & Management Co (AIV) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Apartment Investment & Management Co (NYSE: AIV) is -1.58% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.89 and a high of $9.29 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AIV stock was last observed hovering at around $8.41 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.06%.

Currently trading at $8.35, the stock is 2.90% and 4.56% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.14 million and changing -0.71% at the moment leaves the stock 0.30% off its SMA200. AIV registered 11.97% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 3.07%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $7.9858 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.60925.

The stock witnessed a 3.73% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -6.29%, and is 2.08% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.96% over the week and 1.29% over the month.

Apartment Investment & Management Co (AIV) has around 58 employees, a market worth around $1.18B and $210.83M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -51.09%. Distance from 52-week low is 21.19% and -10.12% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-8.16%).

301.0 institutions hold shares in Apartment Investment & Management Co (AIV), with institutional investors hold 100.15% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 137.16M, and float is at 130.97M with Short Float at 3.08%. Institutions hold 91.98% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 19.2 million shares valued at $159.21 million. The investor’s holdings represent 13.7357 of the AIV Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with 17.72 million shares valued at $146.91 million to account for 12.6744 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are BLACKROCK INC. which holds 14.92 million shares representing 10.6685 and valued at over $123.66 million, while STATE STREET CORP holds 4.3481 of the shares totaling 6.08 million with a market value of $50.4 million.