Arthur J. Gallagher & Co (AJG) Volatility At 1.56%, Should You Add A Position?

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co (NYSE: AJG) is 10.25% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $251.42 and a high of $351.23 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AJG stock was last observed hovering at around $314.40 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.46%.

Currently trading at $312.94, the stock is -6.72% and -5.78% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.43 million and changing -0.46% at the moment leaves the stock 1.41% off its SMA200. AJG registered 23.43% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 5.47%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $332.1392 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $308.5888.

The stock witnessed a -5.54% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -3.73%, and is -6.96% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.56% over the week and 1.50% over the month.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co (AJG) has around 56000 employees, a market worth around $80.14B and $11.95B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 48.14 and Fwd P/E is 23.11. Profit margin for the company is 13.05%. Distance from 52-week low is 24.47% and -10.90% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.45%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 9.36% this year

1795.0 institutions hold shares in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co (AJG), with institutional investors hold 92.71% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 256.10M, and float is at 253.37M with Short Float at 1.45%. Institutions hold 91.86% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 25.63 million shares valued at $6.65 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 11.7136 of the AJG Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 17.23 million shares valued at $4.47 billion to account for 7.8737 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FMR LLC which holds 11.73 million shares representing 5.3589 and valued at over $3.04 billion, while CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS holds 4.6586 of the shares totaling 10.19 million with a market value of $2.64 billion.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co (AJG) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Hudson Scott R, the company’s Vice President. SEC filings show that Hudson Scott R sold 10,500 shares of the company’s common stock on May 21 ’25 at a price of $337.17 per share for a total of $3.54 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 91175.0 shares.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 19 ’25, Pietrucha Susan E (Chief Human Resources Officer) disposed off 13,500 shares at an average price of $344.13 for $4.65 million. The insider now directly holds 11,941 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co (AJG).