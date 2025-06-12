Banc of California Inc (BANC) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Banc of California Inc (NYSE: BANC) is -8.73% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.52 and a high of $18.08 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BANC stock was last observed hovering at around $14.28 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.17%.

Currently trading at $14.11, the stock is 0.74% and 3.92% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 2.49 million and changing -1.19% at the moment leaves the stock -5.05% off its SMA200. BANC registered 8.21% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -17.29%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $13.5776 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $14.8606.

The stock witnessed a -3.29% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.99%, and is 3.14% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.74% over the week and 1.41% over the month.

Banc of California Inc (BANC) has around 1903 employees, a market worth around $2.22B and $1.82B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 21.69 and Fwd P/E is 8.57. Profit margin for the company is 6.04%. Distance from 52-week low is 22.48% and -21.95% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.93%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 131.38% this year

369.0 institutions hold shares in Banc of California Inc (BANC), with institutional investors hold 111.63% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 155.95M, and float is at 129.14M with Short Float at 11.35%. Institutions hold 110.52% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is BLACKROCK INC. with over 21.86 million shares valued at $279.38 million. The investor’s holdings represent 12.979 of the BANC Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is WARBURG PINCUS LLC with 15.59 million shares valued at $199.28 million to account for 9.2576 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are STATE STREET CORP which holds 9.91 million shares representing 5.8859 and valued at over $127.63 million, while VANGUARD GROUP INC holds 5.6885 of the shares totaling 9.58 million with a market value of $122.45 million.

Banc of California Inc (BANC) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by LASHLEY RICHARD J, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that LASHLEY RICHARD J sold 37,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 10 ’25 at a price of $14.20 per share for a total of $0.53 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2.28 million shares.

Banc of California Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 09 ’25 that LASHLEY RICHARD J (Director) sold a total of 37,343 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 09 ’25 and was made at $14.03 per share for $0.52 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2.32 million shares of the BANC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 06 ’25, LASHLEY RICHARD J (Director) disposed off 157 shares at an average price of $14.00 for $2198.0. The insider now directly holds 2,355,123 shares of Banc of California Inc (BANC).