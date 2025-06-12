Biosig Technologies Inc (BSGM) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Biosig Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: BSGM) is 349.66% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.20 and a high of $8.80 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BSGM stock was last observed hovering at around $6.68 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02%.

Currently trading at $6.70, the stock is 32.08% and 156.43% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.06 million and changing 0.30% at the moment leaves the stock 385.46% off its SMA200. BSGM registered 259.25% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 371.83%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.61278 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.380155.

The stock witnessed a 207.34% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 810.33%, and is 16.72% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 16.35% over the week and 13.14% over the month.

Biosig Technologies Inc (BSGM) has around 5 employees, a market worth around $182.88M and $0.03M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -37653.85%. Distance from 52-week low is 3233.33% and -23.86% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-361.25%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 66.67% this year

32.0 institutions hold shares in Biosig Technologies Inc (BSGM), with institutional investors hold 9.21% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 24.25M, and float is at 17.36M with Short Float at 6.70%. Institutions hold 8.81% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is WEBSTER BANK, N. A. with over 4000.0 shares valued at $1400.0. The investor’s holdings represent 0.031 of the BSGM Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is STEWARD PARTNERS INVESTMENT ADVISORY, LLC with 900.0 shares valued at $315.0 to account for 0.007 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are REDWOOD WEALTH MANAGEMENT GROUP, LLC which holds 430.0 shares representing 0.0033 and valued at over $151.0, while ADVISOR GROUP HOLDINGS, INC. holds 0.0026 of the shares totaling 340.0 with a market value of $118.0.