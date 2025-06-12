Bit Origin Ltd (BTOG) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Bit Origin Ltd (NASDAQ: BTOG) is -83.34% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.12 and a high of $5.73 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The BTOG stock was last observed hovering at around $0.15 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01%.

Currently trading at $0.16, the stock is -0.58% and 0.95% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.03 million and changing 6.91% at the moment leaves the stock -83.25% off its SMA200. BTOG registered -95.54% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -88.26%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.16176 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.97446.

The stock witnessed a -18.38% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -55.76%, and is 2.87% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.38% over the week and 5.53% over the month.

Bit Origin Ltd (BTOG) has around 5 employees, a market worth around $1.39M and $0.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 37.88% and -97.15% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-470.32%).

5.0 institutions hold shares in Bit Origin Ltd (BTOG), with institutional investors hold 0.58% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 8.48M, and float is at 7.77M with Short Float at 34.57%. Institutions hold 0.57% of the Float.