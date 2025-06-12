Brookfield Corporation (BN) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Brookfield Corporation (NYSE: BN) is 2.98% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $39.97 and a high of $62.78 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BN stock was last observed hovering at around $59.08 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.08%.

Currently trading at $59.16, the stock is 1.34% and 8.40% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.69 million and changing 0.14% at the moment leaves the stock 7.10% off its SMA200. BN registered 42.49% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -1.09%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $54.5756 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $55.2363.

The stock witnessed a 0.78% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 17.66%, and is 2.18% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.81% over the week and 1.05% over the month.

Brookfield Corporation (BN) has around 250000 employees, a market worth around $97.47B and $82.64B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 208.68 and Fwd P/E is 13.36. Profit margin for the company is 0.54%. Distance from 52-week low is 48.01% and -5.77% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.17%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -4.67% this year

1180.0 institutions hold shares in Brookfield Corporation (BN), with institutional investors hold 70.20% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.50B, and float is at 1.38B with Short Float at 1.10%. Institutions hold 57.93% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is PARTNERS VALUE INVESTMENTS LP with over 120.97 million shares valued at $5.03 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 8.0133 of the BN Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is ROYAL BANK OF CANADA with 90.6 million shares valued at $3.76 billion to account for 6.0015 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL GROUP INC which holds 60.86 million shares representing 4.0314 and valued at over $2.53 billion, while VANGUARD GROUP INC holds 3.8354 of the shares totaling 57.9 million with a market value of $2.41 billion.