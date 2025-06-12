Cadence Bank (CADE) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Cadence Bank (NYSE: CADE) is -9.75% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $25.22 and a high of $40.20 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CADE stock was last observed hovering at around $31.42 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.33%.

Currently trading at $31.09, the stock is 0.60% and 4.57% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.18 million and changing -1.05% at the moment leaves the stock -5.05% off its SMA200. CADE registered 9.63% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -17.36%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $29.7318 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $32.7437.

The stock witnessed a -4.07% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 5.64%, and is 2.84% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.46% over the week and 1.51% over the month.

Cadence Bank (CADE) has around 5335 employees, a market worth around $5.68B and $2.92B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 10.89 and Fwd P/E is 9.18. Profit margin for the company is 18.18%. Distance from 52-week low is 23.28% and -22.66% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.45%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 2.91% this year

460.0 institutions hold shares in Cadence Bank (CADE), with institutional investors hold 85.47% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 184.05M, and float is at 181.03M with Short Float at 3.52%. Institutions hold 85.45% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 20.24 million shares valued at $572.27 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.0791 of the CADE Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 17.79 million shares valued at $502.99 million to account for 9.7379 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FMR LLC which holds 16.23 million shares representing 8.8845 and valued at over $458.91 million, while WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP holds 7.0195 of the shares totaling 12.82 million with a market value of $362.58 million.

Cadence Bank (CADE) Insider Activity

Still, SEC filings show that on May 05 ’25, Marc Shapiro (Former Affiliate) Proposed Sale 31,939 shares at an average price of $30.28 for $0.97 million. The insider now directly holds shares of Cadence Bank (CADE).