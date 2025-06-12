Carters Inc (CRI) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Carters Inc (NYSE: CRI) is -40.49% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $29.62 and a high of $71.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CRI stock was last observed hovering at around $32.59 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.34%.

Currently trading at $32.25, the stock is -2.39% and -6.94% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.17 million and changing -1.04% at the moment leaves the stock -35.81% off its SMA200. CRI registered -51.87% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -41.19%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $34.6546 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $50.24405.

The stock witnessed a -10.07% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -22.38%, and is 2.12% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.41% over the week and 3.90% over the month.

Carters Inc (CRI) has around 15350 employees, a market worth around $1.18B and $2.81B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 7.14 and Fwd P/E is 12.22. Profit margin for the company is 5.68%. Distance from 52-week low is 8.88% and -55.20% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.66%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -41.85% this year

410.0 institutions hold shares in Carters Inc (CRI), with institutional investors hold 120.33% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 36.24M, and float is at 34.96M with Short Float at 14.14%. Institutions hold 116.55% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is JPMORGAN CHASE & CO with over 4.08 million shares valued at $253.12 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.4448 of the CRI Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC with 3.56 million shares valued at $220.31 million to account for 9.9615 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are BLACKROCK INC. which holds 3.24 million shares representing 9.0769 and valued at over $200.75 million, while FULLER & THALER ASSET MANAGEMENT, INC. holds 6.972 of the shares totaling 2.49 million with a market value of $154.19 million.