Cava Group Inc (CAVA) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Cava Group Inc (NYSE: CAVA) is -31.89% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $70.00 and a high of $172.43 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CAVA stock was last observed hovering at around $78.32 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.49%.

Currently trading at $76.83, the stock is -9.01% and -12.16% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 3.75 million and changing -1.90% at the moment leaves the stock -31.92% off its SMA200. CAVA registered -9.65% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -49.08%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $87.4616 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $112.85195.

The stock witnessed a -22.19% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -6.74%, and is -6.35% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.24% over the week and 2.30% over the month.

Cava Group Inc (CAVA) has around 10690 employees, a market worth around $8.89B and $1.04B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 64.09 and Fwd P/E is 107.65. Profit margin for the company is 13.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 9.76% and -55.44% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.98%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 39.83% this year

664.0 institutions hold shares in Cava Group Inc (CAVA), with institutional investors hold 84.14% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 115.66M, and float is at 98.88M with Short Float at 10.16%. Institutions hold 79.36% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is ARTAL GROUP S.A. with over 23.51 million shares valued at $2.18 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 20.5976 of the CAVA Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is VANGUARD GROUP INC with 5.6 million shares valued at $519.45 million to account for 4.9072 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS which holds 4.94 million shares representing 4.329 and valued at over $458.25 million, while D. E. SHAW & CO., INC. holds 3.051 of the shares totaling 3.48 million with a market value of $322.97 million.

Cava Group Inc (CAVA) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Costanza Kelly, the company’s Chief People Officer. SEC filings show that Costanza Kelly sold 10,243 shares of the company’s common stock on May 21 ’25 at a price of $86.63 per share for a total of $0.89 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.13 million shares.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 09 ’25, Xenohristos Theodoros (Chief Concept Officer) disposed off 9,348 shares at an average price of $94.88 for $0.89 million. The insider now directly holds 353,271 shares of Cava Group Inc (CAVA).