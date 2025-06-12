CDT Environmental Technology Investment Holdings Ltd (CDTG) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

CDT Environmental Technology Investment Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: CDTG) is -82.63% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.52 and a high of $4.64 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CDTG stock was last observed hovering at around $0.63 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.14%.

Currently trading at $0.77, the stock is 23.05% and -41.70% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.06 million and changing 22.71% at the moment leaves the stock -67.22% off its SMA200. CDTG registered -81.05% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -76.57%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.32608 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.35815.

The stock witnessed a 20.57% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -47.05%, and is 22.71% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.29% over the week and 6.95% over the month.

CDT Environmental Technology Investment Holdings Ltd (CDTG) has around 76 employees, a market worth around $9.52M and $4.14M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 37.71. Profit margin for the company is 4.87%. Distance from 52-week low is 48.67% and -83.34% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.92%).

2.0 institutions hold shares in CDT Environmental Technology Investment Holdings Ltd (CDTG), with institutional investors hold 0.59% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 10.82M, and float is at 3.79M with Short Float at 1.91%. Institutions hold 0.29% of the Float.