Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. ADR (EBR) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. ADR (NYSE: EBR) is 30.24% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.45 and a high of $7.83 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The EBR stock was last observed hovering at around $7.42 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.03%.

Currently trading at $7.45, the stock is 0.85% and 0.96% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.79 million and changing 0.40% at the moment leaves the stock 10.18% off its SMA200. EBR registered 10.37% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 23.55%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $7.3788 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.76175.

The stock witnessed a -1.06% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 10.70%, and is 1.92% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.67% over the week and 1.45% over the month.

Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. ADR (EBR) has around 7710 employees, a market worth around $14.67B and $7.44B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 9.77 and Fwd P/E is 8.52. Profit margin for the company is 23.67%. Distance from 52-week low is 36.63% and -4.85% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.71%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 20.21% this year

158.0 institutions hold shares in Centrais Eletricas Brasileiras S.A. ADR (EBR), with institutional investors hold 1.48% of the company’s shares. Institutions hold 1.48% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is STATE STREET CORP with over 3.53 million shares valued at $22.68 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.1511 of the EBR Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is UBS GROUP AG with 2.87 million shares valued at $18.47 million to account for 0.123 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are BLACKROCK INC. which holds 2.51 million shares representing 0.1077 and valued at over $16.17 million, while MORGAN STANLEY holds 0.0776 of the shares totaling 1.79 million with a market value of $11.52 million.