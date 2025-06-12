Cintas Corporation (CTAS) Volatility At 0.77%, Should You Add A Position?

Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ: CTAS) is 21.36% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $169.96 and a high of $229.24 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CTAS stock was last observed hovering at around $222.22 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.5%.

Currently trading at $221.72, the stock is -0.83% and 3.71% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.52 million and changing -0.23% at the moment leaves the stock 7.21% off its SMA200. CTAS registered 30.01% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -0.89%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $213.7896 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $206.81184.

The stock witnessed a 2.18% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 15.35%, and is -2.48% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.77% over the week and 0.84% over the month.

Cintas Corporation (CTAS) has around 46500 employees, a market worth around $89.53B and $10.14B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 51.44 and Fwd P/E is 45.76. Profit margin for the company is 17.47%. Distance from 52-week low is 30.46% and -3.28% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (26.12%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 15.86% this year

1977.0 institutions hold shares in Cintas Corporation (CTAS), with institutional investors hold 79.33% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 403.67M, and float is at 343.13M with Short Float at 1.31%. Institutions hold 67.37% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 10.4 million shares valued at $7.28 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 10.2441 of the CTAS Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 6.74 million shares valued at $4.72 billion to account for 6.6376 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are STATE STREET CORP which holds 3.65 million shares representing 3.5898 and valued at over $2.55 billion, while FMR LLC holds 2.1764 of the shares totaling 2.21 million with a market value of $1.55 billion.

Cintas Corporation (CTAS) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by TYSOE RONALD W, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that TYSOE RONALD W sold 8,521 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 14 ’25 at a price of $208.96 per share for a total of $1.78 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27029.0 shares.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 07 ’25, Rozakis Jim (Executive Vice President & COO) disposed off 2,000 shares at an average price of $190.37 for $0.38 million. The insider now directly holds 256,528 shares of Cintas Corporation (CTAS).