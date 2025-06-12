Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc (CCEP) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc (NASDAQ: CCEP) is 20.90% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $71.49 and a high of $93.49 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CCEP stock was last observed hovering at around $92.89 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.03%.

Currently trading at $92.86, the stock is 2.94% and 4.47% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.16 million and changing -0.03% at the moment leaves the stock 13.45% off its SMA200. CCEP registered 24.76% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 19.54%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $88.8842 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $81.8494.

The stock witnessed a 5.92% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 11.99%, and is 2.08% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.21% over the week and 0.85% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 27.91 and Fwd P/E is 18.09. Profit margin for the company is 6.94%. Distance from 52-week low is 29.89% and -0.67% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.04%).

The EPS is expected to grow by 4.28% this year

918.0 institutions hold shares in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc (CCEP), with institutional investors hold 80.83% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 474.92M, and float is at 215.32M with Short Float at 1.86%. Institutions hold 37.57% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is BLACKROCK INC. with over 15.62 million shares valued at $1.14 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 3.3916 of the CCEP Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BOSTON PARTNERS with 8.18 million shares valued at $596.45 million to account for 1.7761 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are INVESCO LTD. which holds 7.86 million shares representing 1.7066 and valued at over $572.92 million, while FMR LLC holds 1.5893 of the shares totaling 7.32 million with a market value of $533.53 million.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc (CCEP) Insider Activity

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 11 ’25, ANA CALLOL GARCIA (General Manager) Proposed Sale 3,963 shares at an average price of $81.67 for $0.32 million. The insider now directly holds shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc (CCEP).