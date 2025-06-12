Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A. ADR (BVN) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A. ADR (NYSE: BVN) is 44.10% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.50 and a high of $17.73 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BVN stock was last observed hovering at around $16.58 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02%.

Currently trading at $16.60, the stock is 7.43% and 11.61% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.06 million and changing 0.12% at the moment leaves the stock 22.63% off its SMA200. BVN registered -1.19% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 37.42%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $14.8732 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $13.5363.

The stock witnessed a 16.33% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 21.70%, and is 2.66% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.08% over the week and 2.21% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 8.76 and Fwd P/E is 8.83. Profit margin for the company is 39.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 44.35% and -6.37% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.17%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -12.71% this year

309.0 institutions hold shares in Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A. ADR (BVN), with institutional investors hold 76.72% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 253.72M, and float is at 253.67M with Short Float at 2.02%. Institutions hold 62.19% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with over 30.39 million shares valued at $515.07 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.9643 of the BVN Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is WESTWOOD GLOBAL INVESTMENTS, LLC with 12.86 million shares valued at $217.98 million to account for 5.0633 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are BLACKROCK INC. which holds 10.92 million shares representing 4.3 and valued at over $185.12 million, while BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA holds 3.7704 of the shares totaling 9.58 million with a market value of $162.32 million.