Core Natural Resources Inc (CNR) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

Core Natural Resources Inc (NYSE: CNR) is -33.01% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $58.19 and a high of $134.59 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CNR stock was last observed hovering at around $67.38 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 4.08%.

Currently trading at $71.46, the stock is 2.27% and 0.30% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.02 million and changing 6.06% at the moment leaves the stock -22.82% off its SMA200. CNR registered -27.25% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -38.98%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $71.2496 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $92.5933.

The stock witnessed a 4.46% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 0.56%, and is 5.62% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.78% over the week and 2.88% over the month.

Core Natural Resources Inc (CNR) has around 2076 employees, a market worth around $3.76B and $2.67B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 14.75 and Fwd P/E is 5.58. Profit margin for the company is 4.31%. Distance from 52-week low is 22.80% and -46.91% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.73%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -65.89% this year

426.0 institutions hold shares in Core Natural Resources Inc (CNR), with institutional investors hold 93.92% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 52.64M, and float is at 51.45M with Short Float at 6.50%. Institutions hold 92.07% of the Float.

Core Natural Resources Inc (CNR) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Lang Paul A, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Lang Paul A bought 7,500 shares of the company’s common stock on May 09 ’25 at a price of $66.95 per share for a total of $0.5 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.34 million shares.

Core Natural Resources Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 31 ’25 that KOEPPEL HOLLY K (Director) sold a total of 8,815 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 31 ’25 and was made at $75.30 per share for $0.66 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 13348.0 shares of the CNR stock.

