Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc (DAWN) Volatility At 2.89%, Should You Add A Position?

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: DAWN) is -46.72% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.08 and a high of $16.76 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The DAWN stock was last observed hovering at around $6.98 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.23%.

Currently trading at $6.75, the stock is 2.40% and -3.13% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.22 million and changing -3.30% at the moment leaves the stock -40.03% off its SMA200. DAWN registered -47.14% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -50.91%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.9684 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $11.256325.

The stock witnessed a 2.58% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -23.21%, and is -2.60% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.89% over the week and 2.97% over the month.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc (DAWN) has around 181 employees, a market worth around $684.20M and $161.92M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -42.66%. Distance from 52-week low is 11.02% and -59.73% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-14.32%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -35.23% this year

261.0 institutions hold shares in Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc (DAWN), with institutional investors hold 114.06% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 101.35M, and float is at 74.66M with Short Float at 24.85%. Institutions hold 94.64% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. with over 7.87 million shares valued at $108.47 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.0354 of the DAWN Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is ATLAS VENTURE LIFE SCIENCE ADVISORS, LLC with 6.43 million shares valued at $88.61 million to account for 7.3808 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are VANGUARD GROUP INC which holds 4.62 million shares representing 5.3067 and valued at over $63.71 million, while BLACKROCK INC. holds 5.2036 of the shares totaling 4.53 million with a market value of $62.47 million.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc (DAWN) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Merendino Lauren, the company’s Chief Commercial Officer. SEC filings show that Merendino Lauren sold 3,927 shares of the company’s common stock on May 16 ’25 at a price of $6.26 per share for a total of $24575.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35161.0 shares.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 16 ’25 that Dubow Adam (GENERAL COUNSEL) sold a total of 4,552 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 16 ’25 and was made at $6.26 per share for $28486.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 47136.0 shares of the DAWN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 16 ’25, York Charles N II (COO, CFO AND SECRETARY) disposed off 4,282 shares at an average price of $6.26 for $26796.0. The insider now directly holds 265,231 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals Inc (DAWN).