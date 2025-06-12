Deere & Co (DE) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Deere & Co (NYSE: DE) is 22.93% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $340.20 and a high of $533.78 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The DE stock was last observed hovering at around $515.82 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 5.02%.

Currently trading at $520.84, the stock is 1.26% and 7.76% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 1.04 million and changing 0.97% at the moment leaves the stock 16.45% off its SMA200. DE registered 41.31% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 17.31%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $483.3544 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $447.2562.

The stock witnessed a 5.09% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 10.49%, and is 2.57% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.24% over the week and 1.40% over the month.

Deere & Co (DE) has around 75800 employees, a market worth around $141.06B and $45.57B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 25.20 and Fwd P/E is 23.53. Profit margin for the company is 12.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 53.10% and -2.42% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.42%).

The EPS is expected to shrink by -26.58% this year

3033.0 institutions hold shares in Deere & Co (DE), with institutional investors hold 84.40% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 270.83M, and float is at 250.72M with Short Float at 1.61%. Institutions hold 84.23% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is VANGUARD GROUP INC with over 21.72 million shares valued at $8.12 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 7.9124 of the DE Shares outstanding. As of 2024-06-30, the second largest holder is BLACKROCK INC. with 16.36 million shares valued at $6.11 billion to account for 5.9608 of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are JPMORGAN CHASE & CO which holds 11.3 million shares representing 4.1152 and valued at over $4.22 billion, while STATE STREET CORP holds 3.7382 of the shares totaling 10.26 million with a market value of $3.85 billion.

Deere & Co (DE) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Kalathur Rajesh, the company’s President, JD Financial & CIO. SEC filings show that Kalathur Rajesh sold 24,580 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 18 ’25 at a price of $500.61 per share for a total of $12.3 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 74878.0 shares.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 24 ’24, Reed Cory J (Pres Ag & Turf, Prod & Prec Ag) disposed off 13,370 shares at an average price of $377.63 for $5.05 million. The insider now directly holds 41,642 shares of Deere & Co (DE).